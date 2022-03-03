Margaret Drews Anderson Piasecki

Margaret “Marge” Leone Drews Anderson Piasecki passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93 on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Alden Meadow Park Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Clinton, WI. She was born on September 25, 1928 in Winnebago County, IL to Otto and Carrie (Sorenson) Drews. Marge spent some of her early childhood at the Rockford Children’s Home, State Public School in Sparta, WI, and several foster homes in Wisconsin. Her experiences in foster care were traumatic and greatly impacted her life. She attended Elkhorn High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing.

Marge married Leonard Anderson on March 11, 1949 at the Bergen Lutheran Church (now Jefferson Prairie Lutheran) south of Clinton, WI. They had two sons, Lawrence “Larry” Anderson and David “Dave” Anderson. The family farmed south of Clinton, WI until 1963. She and Leonard then divorced.

Marge married Eric Piasecki, Jr. on August 24, 1969 in Beloit, WI. They lived in various towns in Wisconsin including Beloit, Wilton, Tomah, New Lisbon, and Elroy. Marge worked as a Nursing Assistant in Elkhorn, for the Rockford Memorial Sanatorium in Rockford, IL, for the telephone company in Delavan, as a bomb switch maker for Borg in Delavan, and as a prep cook at a truck stop. She enjoyed traveling with Eric in his semi-truck and providing transportation for the Amish.

Marge is survived by her son Larry (Anna) Anderson; daughter-in-law Kathy Anderson; grandsons: Geoff (Kelly) Anderson, Scott (Tina) Anderson, Craig (Anna) Anderson, and Kent (Natalie) Anderson; granddaughters: Gina Anderson and Sarah Anderson; three great-grandsons; and six great-granddaughters. Marge is also survived by nieces and nephews. She had a special bond with her niece Sandy “Pixie” Lasco. Marge is also survived by her step-children: Richard Piasecki and Sherrie Piasecki.

Marge was preceded in death by both husbands, her parents, sister Audrey Drews, brothers Edgar, Arthur, and Leonard Drews, half-sister Joan (Anthony) Lundy, and son David (Kathy) Anderson. Marge also had a number of other half-sisters and half-brothers, some of whom preceded her in death and others who survive her.

Graveside services will be conducted at the New Lisbon City Cemetery in New Lisbon, WI on April 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family.