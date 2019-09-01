BARABOO - Margaret E. Ormond, 79, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Margaret was born at home on Dec. 21, 1939, in the Township of New Haven, the daughter of Charlie and Eunice (Larsen) Byers.
She was a 1957 graduate of Oxford High School, and was employed as a data entry processor at Flambeau Plastics, Sevko Plastics and Sysco Foods. In her later years, she worked at Walmart as a cashier until her retirement.
Margaret loved animals and was very fond of her two cats. She enjoyed listening to Polka music and crocheting.
Survivors include her two sons, Charles and Ray Ormond; three grandchildren, Jacquilynne Ormond, Anthony and Christopher Green; brother, Delmar (Mary Lou) Byers; niece, Tara (Steve) Byers-Rasmussen; nephew, Trent Byers. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; and her longtime partner, Durlin Janzen.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo, with Pastor Marianne Cotter officiating.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff and Doctors at St. Clare Meadows Care Center for the compassion and care given to Margaret during her stay. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
