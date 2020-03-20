Margaret Edith Pulver, 94, of Pardeeville

Margaret Edith Pulver was the final living member of a seven children first-generation of Irish Americans born to Molly (Quinn) and Marvin Haynes. She wore a new "I put the She in Shenanigans" green T-shirt as the priest read her last rites and she drew her final breaths at the age of 94 on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2020. Margaret was born July 17, 1925, in Baltimore, Md. after her 16-year-old mother immigrated from Ireland. Margaret remained proud of her Irish heritage making two trips to the island to visit aunts, uncles, and cousins with her own children and grandchildren.

Margaret married Ralph Laverne Pulver on Oct. 20, 1945. They were married for 64 years until Ralph died Oct. 26, 2009. They lived in Chicago until Ralph was honorably discharged from the Navy and they lived the rest of their lives in Wyocena. Her family assembled 53 people to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in 2019.

Margaret and Ralph enjoyed bowling together and trips to Canada to fish. Margaret enjoyed playing cards, euchre, spite malice and anything else she could beat her grandchildren in golfing, watching her grandchildren act, dance, and compete.

