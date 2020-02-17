Margaret Ethel (Hersey) Becker, 90, Portage

PORTAGE - Margaret Ethel (Hersey) Becker, 90, passed away at Divine Savior Healthcare, Portage on February 14, 2020. Margaret was born August 3, 1929, in Hecla, South Dakota to Claude and Ruby (Zeller) Hersey. In the early 1930s, the family moved to a farm near Packwaukee, Wisconsin. Margaret learned to work hard at a young age, having to milk cows, do field work and pick fruits and vegetables for the Johnny Williams Fruit Farm. She was the Salutatorian of the Montello Class of 1947. After graduation, she worked at the Montello State Bank and then was a bookkeeper for H.A. Freitag car garage until her marriage.

Margaret married Roger K. Becker on June 1, 1951, in Montello. Roger and Margaret operated a large dairy farm near Pardeeville. She milked cows in the morning, worked in the fields, made dinner, returned to the field, made supper and finished barn chores daily for over 40 years. Roger preceded her in death June18, 1994; however, she continued farming with her son, Charles, until age 83.

