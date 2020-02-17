Margaret Ethel (Hersey) Becker, 90, Portage

PORTAGE - Margaret Ethel (Hersey) Becker, 90, passed away at Divine Savior Healthcare, Portage on February 14, 2020. Margaret was born August 3, 1929, in Hecla, South Dakota to Claude and Ruby (Zeller) Hersey. In the early 1930s, the family moved to a farm near Packwaukee, Wisconsin. Margaret learned to work hard at a young age, having to milk cows, do field work and pick fruits and vegetables for the Johnny Williams Fruit Farm. She was the Salutatorian of the Montello Class of 1947. After graduation, she worked at the Montello State Bank and then was a bookkeeper for H.A. Freitag car garage until her marriage.
Margaret married Roger K. Becker on June 1, 1951, in Montello. Roger and Margaret operated a large dairy farm near Pardeeville. She milked cows in the morning, worked in the fields, made dinner, returned to the field, made supper and finished barn chores daily for over 40 years. Roger preceded her in death June18, 1994; however, she continued farming with her son, Charles, until age 83.
As a member of the North Scott Baptist Church she served in the choir, missionary society and other organizations within the church. Margaret had a heart for missions and held Good News Club in her home for many years. She was a project leader for the North Scott 4-H Club. Traveling with her husband to numerous states and later with her sister, Jeanette, to various locations throughout the United States and the world. Cooking and baking for her family and gardening were her specialties as well as sending and receiving cards from friends and family. She is remembered for taking many bouquets of her dahlias to shut-ins.
Margaret is survived by her children, Patricia (Neal) James, Pardeeville, Cheryl (LaVern) Davis, Wisconsin Dells, Charles (Katherine) Becker, Pardeeville, and Mary (Brian) Coddington, Montello; grandchildren, Cara (Mark) Cross, Scott (Chelsea) James, Christopher Davis, Kathleen Davis, Stephanie (Donald) Hagedorn, Kayla (Emily) Becker, Charelle (Dalton Loveland) Becker, Chelsea Becker, Roger Becker, Kyle Becker, Matthew (Nicole) Coddington, Eric (Molly) Coddington, and Lindsey Coddington; great-grandchildren, Macy Cross, Lane Cross, Kashton James, Hazel Hagedorn, Timothy Coddington, and an unborn baby Hagedorn; Sisters, Jeanette Dalton, Ida Price, and Constance (Roger) Peck and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; husband Roger; daughter-in-law Melinda Becker; grandchildren, Ryne and Charles Jr. Becker and Michael Davis; sister Lorena McElroy-Bystol; brothers and sisters-in-law, Evelyn (William) Payne, Carl (Ruth) Becker, Dean McElroy, Stanley Dalton, Roger Price, and Martin Bystol.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February, 21, 2020, at North Scott Baptist Church, Pardeeville. Interment will follow at Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday February 20, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive in Pardeeville and 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service of Pardeeville is serving the family.
