ELROY—Margaret Louise Jensen, age 87, of Elroy, Wis., died on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, of pancreatic cancer, at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Louise Beghin was born on June 26, 1932, in Mauston, Wis., to Jacob and Esther (Rohrbeck) Beghin. She graduated as valedictorian from Wisconsin Dells H.S., in 1950. Louise married Frederick J. Jensen on Jan. 31, 1953. They lived in Wisconsin Dells, Adams, and settled in Elroy where they raised their six daughters.
Louise was a homemaker and worked at Ray-O-Vac until she and Fred bought and operated Jensen’s Food Mart for 17 years. She was also employed at the Bank of Elroy, Juneau County Register of Deeds office, and election polls. She served on the Royall School Board as clerk and president.
Louise was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy and served faithfully on the Women’s Group, Parish Council, and Cemetery Committee. She enjoyed going out with “The ladies,” reading, gardening, traveling, and crocheting. She especially loved spending time playing games with friends and family.
She will be remembered for her ability to see the best in everyone.
Louise is survived by six daughters, Debra Martin, Prairie Du Sac; Barbara (Ronald) Miller, Anchorage, Alaska, Rebecca (David) Darrow, Elroy, Brenda (Cecil) Steinmetz, Elroy, Laura (Mark) Kouba, Vacaville, Calif., and Teresa (Daryl) Archer, Elroy; 23 grandchildren: Steve (Heidi) Martin, Josh (Kristi) Martin, Keena (Mike) Peck, Tavis Miller, Jeff O’Gara, Stephanie (Mike) Cieciwa, Hannah (Rick) Lopez, John Darrow, Chelsea (Hasan) Mir, Jim (Trisha) Steinmetz, Don (Mary) Steinmetz, Tim (Jenny) Steinmetz, TJ Steinmetz, Jake (Tracie) Steinmetz, Leah (Kevin) Szczurek, Drew Kouba, Landon (Silvia) Kouba, Beth (Jason) Anderson, Joe (Amber) Archer, Carly (Wes) Thayer, Laura (Gabe) Evans, and Michael Archer. She is also survived by 37 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jules Armand (Ella) Beghin of Baraboo; and sister, Rita Ragan of Baraboo.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Fred; her parents; two daughters, Wilhelmina and Rita; twin infant granddaughters; one great-grandson, Justin Mclntyre; and one brother-in-law, Duane Ragan.
Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, from 2 -5 p.m. with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Royall School District Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements are with Picha Funeral Home in Elroy; for online information, go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
