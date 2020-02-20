Margaret M. Bracewell, age 93, of Portage, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Our House in Portage.
Margaret was born on Aug. 14, 1926, in England, the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Savage) Brock. She was married to E. Keith Bracewell in 1950 in England. Margaret was a registered nurse, both in England and Portage for many years before owning and operating the Thimble and Thread. She was a master seamstress, a very avid bridge player, golfer and gardener. Margaret was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She loved to travel and cook.
She is survived by two daughters, Maureen (Jon) Gessner, Montello, and Sheila Bracewell, Fla.; two granddaughters, Laura (Michael) Drabek, Waukesha, and Sara (Ryan) Zebell, Waunakee; a great-granddaughter, Hayden Zebell; her brother, David (Pam) Brock, England; other near relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Keith, a great-granddaughter, Chloe Gessner, a brother, William Brock, an aunt, Kitty Savage, and many of her friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Portage. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Mary School Education Fund.
The family would like to thank Our House and Agrace Hospice for all they do and the care they give.
The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage is assisting the family (www.pmmfh.com).
