April 25, 1957—Oct. 9, 2022
PORTAGE—Margaret Mae Agnew, age 65, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Nazareth Health and Rehab Center in Stoughton, WI.
She was born on April 25, 1957 to Delos and Lanita (McQueen) Agnew in Beaver Dam, WI. Margaret had worked for Tuscarora Plastics.
She was survived by her son, Erik Nyberg; her siblings: Mary Agnew, Mark Agnew, and Mike Agnew; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives; and many friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Diane Agnew.
There will be no services.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
