Margaret (Maggie) Loeck

Margaret was born in South Dakota to Elmer and Katherine Bruns on October 19, 1945. After completing high school, Margaret attended college in San Francisco, CA where she earned her degree in biology. Margaret would later obtain her teaching credential. It was also in San Francisco where Margaret met and fell in love with her husband, Karl Loeck. Margaret was very outgoing and loved meeting new people. Margaret was an avid reader, enjoyed trying new cuisines, and attending social gatherings. There was not a place Margaret would go where she would not find a new friend. Caring and deeply compassionate to all who knew her, Margaret always tried to help those in need.