Margaret Marie Munro, age 84 of Markesan, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Randolph Health Services.
Margaret was born on Dec. 28, 1934, in Merrill, Wis., daughter of Leslie Schulz and Delila (Gruenwald) Bloch. She was united in marriage to Eugene Munro on Sept. 1, 1962. Margaret was employed with Marathon Electric in Wausau, Wis., for 10 years. In her later years, she worked at C & D in Fairwater, as well as Larson and Del Monte. In 1969, Eugene and Margaret began farming in Brandon. She enjoyed helping her husband on the farm, caring for the animals, planting flowers, gardening, canning and freezing the fall harvest. Margaret was a devoted mother and wife, she loved to cook and bake for her family, well known for her amazing pies and bread. She spent many years hunting and fishing with her husband and children.
In 1997, Margaret and her husband purchased their retirement home on Little Green Lake. She enjoyed sitting by the lake and feeding the birds. Margaret would host annual fish fry for the Munro family. Due to her medical conditions she spent the past 4 ½ years at Randolph Health Services. Family was everything to Margaret; she was the rock that held the family together. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Eugene of 57 years; six children, Sandra (Jeffrey) Floeter of Princeton, Eugene L. Munro of Fox Lake, Brenda (Patrick) Stanton of Brandon, Charles (JoNell Sterba) Munro of Waupun, Lester (Marsha Oppermann) Munro of Kingston and Jeffrey (Sheila Quirk) Munro of Fox Lake; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille (Gerald) Kufahl; brothers, Ralph Schulz and Harold Schulz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Milton Schulz; sister, Gertrude (John) Jaegers; sister-in-law, Pat Schulz; brother-in-law, John Scholtz.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Markesan Community Funeral Home, 868 North Margaret Street, Markesan.
A funeral service for Margaret will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at MARKESAN COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Steven Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Green Lake Center Cemetery.
“A Special thank you to the staff at Randolph Health Services and Beaver Dam Hillside Hospice for the excellent care throughout the year.”
