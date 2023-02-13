Jan. 12, 1938—Feb. 5, 2023
PORTAGE—Margaret Mary Sopha (Marge or Margie) of Portage, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, at the age of 85.
Marge Sopha was born on January 12, 1938, in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, the daughter of Roman and Clara (Schrader) Foster. She was married to Robert Sopha on December 6, 1956. Her first job was a Telephone Operator along with her best friend Rose Amato, back in 1956. She was a stay-at-home mom after her daughters were born. She was the best Mom you could have, kind, caring but also made you toe the line. When everyone left the nest, she worked as a bookkeeper and baby-sat grandchildren. Marge and husband Bob enjoyed traveling to the family land in Price County to camp with the travel trailer and gather around the campfire with family and friends, also, snowmobiling in the winter. Marge liked cooking, making brownies, playing quarter rummy and doing crossword puzzles. Later years, she enjoyed watching golf (especially Tiger Woods) the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. She really enjoyed going on trips with family – Out West, Hawaii, Door County, Apostle Islands and Germany. She took care of her elderly Aunt, Bernadine Edwards of Columbus and visited her mother, Clara Foster often at her home in Columbus and then later at the Nursing Home. Family was very important to her.
Marge is survived by her daughters: Cathy (Charlie) Manke, Arlington, Peggy (Dan) Tomlinson, Poynette and Cindy (Mike) Ruetten, Rio; five grandchildren: Bob Manke, Bret (Heather) Manke, Angela (Mike) Schulz, Raschel (Reese) Tomlinson, Hannah (Jackie) Ruetten; eight great grandchildren: Annalise, Lily, Cayden, Sage, Charlotte, Kylie, Emmeline, and Thane; one sister, Caroline Forester, Portage and one brother-in-law, Roger Nettum, Stoughton; special friends: Rose Amato, Columbus and Sue Johnson, Portage; many near relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Tammy Sopha in 1965; her husband Robert Sopha in 1997; her grandson, Kyle Tomlinson, Poynette; her father and mother, Roman and Clara (Schrader) Foster Columbus; brothers: George Foster, Marshall, and Edward Foster; Portage; sister, Lorraine Nettum, Stoughton; and sister-in-law, Betty (George) Foster, Marshall.
A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 11:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m. with a luncheon at the Arlington Community Center, 200 Commercial St, Arlington, WI 53911. There will be a private burial at the Hillside Cemetery in the future.
Donations can be made to the American Heart Association, 2850 Dairy Rd, Madison, WI 53718, www.heart.org on behalf of Marge.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage for all their efforts, kindness and compassion toward Marge in her final days.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
