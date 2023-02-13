Marge Sopha was born on January 12, 1938, in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, the daughter of Roman and Clara (Schrader) Foster. She was married to Robert Sopha on December 6, 1956. Her first job was a Telephone Operator along with her best friend Rose Amato, back in 1956. She was a stay-at-home mom after her daughters were born. She was the best Mom you could have, kind, caring but also made you toe the line. When everyone left the nest, she worked as a bookkeeper and baby-sat grandchildren. Marge and husband Bob enjoyed traveling to the family land in Price County to camp with the travel trailer and gather around the campfire with family and friends, also, snowmobiling in the winter. Marge liked cooking, making brownies, playing quarter rummy and doing crossword puzzles. Later years, she enjoyed watching golf (especially Tiger Woods) the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. She really enjoyed going on trips with family – Out West, Hawaii, Door County, Apostle Islands and Germany. She took care of her elderly Aunt, Bernadine Edwards of Columbus and visited her mother, Clara Foster often at her home in Columbus and then later at the Nursing Home. Family was very important to her.