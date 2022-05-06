Feb. 12, 1935—May 3, 2022

ARLINGTON—Margaret Padrutt, 87, of Arlington, WI passed away peacefully at the SSM Hospice House May 3, 2022. She was born to Floyd and Dedora Turk in Black Earth, WI February 12, 1935.

Margaret spent most of her career working full-time at the Arlington Bank and part-time at Johnson Sales, in which she affectionately called, “The Garage”.

Anyone who interacted with Margaret quickly understood that she was full of sass, had a contagious laugh and was not afraid to speak her mind. She was a fierce euchre player and loved dealing people a “draw four” in Uno. She loved gardening, fishing, mushroom hunting and making snacks for her grandchildren and co-workers. She loved spending time with family at fish fries, sharing Culver’s ice cream and having long conversations with her cousin, Myron.

Margaret leaves behind great times full of laughter and wonderful stories to be shared by her daughter, Roz (Brian) Pulver; grandchildren: Jennifer (Chad) Goytowski, Jessica (Jeremy) Pulver, Josh (Maria) Pulver; sibling, Chuck Turk as well as cousins; nieces; and great-grandchildren.

Margaret is preceded in death by both her husband, Peter Padrutt who passed away in 1995 and parents: Floyd and Dedora Turk.

The family would like to express its sincere thank you for all the support and the excellent care given to Margaret during her time at the SSM Health Hospice House.

Margaret’s final wish was to have a private burial with only immediate family.

Memorial contributions in Margaret’s honor may be sent to the SSM Health Hospice House at 915 12th St., Baraboo, WI 53913.

One final thank you to Grasse Funeral Service for helping the family navigate this difficult time.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.

Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.