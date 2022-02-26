BEAVER DAM—Margaret “Peg” Cunningham Margaret Anne Cunningham “Peg” age 85, was called to her Eternal Home on February 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Peg was born on April 16, 1936, daughter of Robert and Anne Travis. She married the love of her life William “Bill” Cunningham on June 10, 1954 and were blessed with 67 years together. Peg was born in Lake Geneva, WI and lived in Walworth, WI and attended Big Foot High School in Walworth, WI. She enjoyed many years of friendships with her class of 1954 and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Peg enjoyed drawing, arts and crafts and flowers. Bill and Peg were members of the Harvard Moose Lodge and reminisced often about their years dancing there. Peg attended Edgewood Church in Waupun while living in Waupun, WI.

She is survived by her husband Bill Cunningham, her children Steve (Lois) Cunningham, New London, WI, Don (Audrey) Cunningham, Beloit, WI, Jeff (Linda) Cunningham, Cambria, WI, Marie (Eric) Jensen, Nashville, TN, Mark Cunningham, Fennimore, WI, Jon (Karen) Cunningham, Waupun, WI. Grandchildren; Shelly Cunningham, Shaun (Stephanie) Cunningham, Sheila (Mike) Thompson, Cary (Derek) Christianson, Daniel (Marie) Cunningham, Christopher Cunningham, Reed Cunningham, Sadie (Andy) Fischer, Alec, McKenna, Ethan Cunningham. And 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Ila McErlean, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Peg is preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, son Billy, brothers Chuck Whitney and Jerry Travis and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11:30am – 1:30pm on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 W. Main Street, Waupun, WI. Service will follow at 1:30pm at Kohls Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Giebink officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or the charity of your choice.

Our family would like to thank all the staff at Clearview Long-Term Care who cared for Peg. Online condolences may be made at www.kohlsfh.com.

Kohls Community Funeral Home, www.kohlsfh.com.