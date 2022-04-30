Dec. 12, 1943—April 29, 2022
MAYVILLE—Margaret R. Johann, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 29, 2022, at her home in Mayville.
The visitation for Margaret will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brown’s Corner on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at church on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Allen Behnke officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Brown’s Corner, Town of Hubbard, Dodge County, WI.
Margaret Ruth Grimm was born on December 12, 1943, in Hartford, WI, to Herman and Margaret (Werth) Grimm. She graduated from Hartford High School in 1962. Margaret was united in marriage with Gerald Johann on August 29, 1964, and they were blessed with five children. Margaret was a bus driver for the 16 years and really enjoyed interacting with all the kids throughout the years. She was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brown’s Corner. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting as well as doing many craft projects in her spare time. Margaret was always travelling with groups of friends. She loved to organize trips around the US, whether it be to Grand Canyon on the Amtrack or Mackinaw Island by Bus. Some of her most memorable trips were staying and the Grand Hotel and taking a paddle boat on the Mississippi River during the fall.
Margaret will be missed by her children: James (Mike Walter) Johann of Columbus, OH, Jeanette (Ronald) Boda of Fond du Lac, Jeremey (Nicole Henry) Johann of Iron Ridge, Jonathan (Sue) Johann of Beaver Dam; six grandchildren: Samantha (Joe) Gardella, Ryan Boda, Dakota Steger, Colton Johann, Titus Johann, and Kylee Johann; a sister, Darlene Griep of Hartford; three great-grandchildren: Ava Espy, Wilson Boda, and Jeremey Gardella; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry; a son, Jeffrey Johann; and a sister, Marlene Vielbaum.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
