Margaret Russell, 60, Portage

PORTAGE - Margaret “Peggy” Amy Russell, age 60, of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her home.
Peggy was born on April 24, 1959, in Portage, the daughter of Emell and Beverly (Kollaszar) Mire. She married Mark Russell on Jan. 8, 1977, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Westfield, and just recently celebrated her 43rd Wedding Anniversary. Peggy had bartended at Winklebauers and the Party House and worked at Moto Mart Gas Station. She managed the Elks BPOE Lodge #675 for 19 years. Peggy had also worked for the O’Brion Agency and, most recently, at Crawfords BP Gas Stations. She enjoyed reading and photography. Peggy played softball and billiards “pool”, and had taught her husband and son how to play pool. She was a loving, caring, friendly, out-going, and funny woman. Peggy loved children, and although she did not have grandchildren, she “adopted” many people who came to call her “Mom” and “Grandma”.
She is survived by her son, Matt Russell, Portage; her sister, Jeanine Boos, Oxford, and son, Christopher Mire and his children, Casey and Cheyenne Mire, all of Portage; her brother, Richard Mire, Oxford; her best friends, Sheila and Debbie; her mother-in-law, Elsa Russell, Montello; her in-laws, Merry Russell, Milwaukee, her son, Kenny; and granddaughter, Autumn, Patti (Jeff Smith) Russell, Ripon, and her children, Ivy Machmueller, Ripon and her son, Abel Reysop, and Holly Machmueller, Milwaukee, Naomi (Dan) Smith, Texas, and their children, Russell Smith and Rachel Smith, Texas, and Frank Russell, Montello; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Russell, on December 24, 2019; her parents, Emell and Beverly Mire; her grandparents, Michael and Florence Kollaszar, and Clophina and Joe Mire; and her father-in-law, Hance Russell.
A Sharing of Memories will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, in Portage, www.pmmfh.com. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, in Portage. A celebration of Peggy’s life will continue at the Elks Lodge, 201 W. Conant St., Portage.
“We may not have had a perfect life, but sure kept at it, and had fun along the way.” Mark Russell
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
At the family’s request, if you are able to attend, please wear your Packers, Badgers, or Brewers attire.
