Margaret Russell, 60, Portage

Peggy was born on April 24, 1959, in Portage, the daughter of Emell and Beverly (Kollaszar) Mire. She married Mark Russell on Jan. 8, 1977, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Westfield, and just recently celebrated her 43rd Wedding Anniversary. Peggy had bartended at Winklebauers and the Party House and worked at Moto Mart Gas Station. She managed the Elks BPOE Lodge #675 for 19 years. Peggy had also worked for the O’Brion Agency and, most recently, at Crawfords BP Gas Stations. She enjoyed reading and photography. Peggy played softball and billiards “pool”, and had taught her husband and son how to play pool. She was a loving, caring, friendly, out-going, and funny woman. Peggy loved children, and although she did not have grandchildren, she “adopted” many people who came to call her “Mom” and “Grandma”.