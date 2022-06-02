Margaret Ruth Sanderson

April 26, 1935—May 31, 2022

PARDEEVILLE—Margaret Ruth (Larsen) Sanderson peacefully passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022. She was surrounded by immediate family in her home in Pardeeville, WI.

Margaret was born on April 26, 1935, in Kenosha, WI. She was the daughter of Chris and Lizzie Larsen.

Margaret lived in Pardeeville for all but a few years of her life, which she spent in Kenosha, Portage, and Madison. She graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1953. After a few years living in Madison and working at The Wisconsin Motor Vehicle Department, she married Robert “Bob” C. Sanderson on July 30, 1966 and returned to Pardeeville. Affectionally known as Toot and Bob, Margaret and Bob were married for 56-years. They had two children, Kurt Andrew Sanderson and Chad Robert Sanderson.

Margaret had a deep faith in Christ, and a passion for directing music for the church. At age 19, she started directing choir for the Methodist Church in Pardeeville. She went on to direct choir, play organ, and play piano for other churches including North Scott Baptist Church (where she was a member) until the age of 78. She also played music for Pardeeville Area Schools, she taught and mentored others in playing the instruments she loved and directing choir. Margaret loved arranging flowers, gardening, crafts, and decorating. Through the years, she was active volunteer and contributor with the Homemakers, Village Drug, The Pardeeville Garden Club, and The Village of Pardeeville. She was a devoted wife and mother. She celebrated life daily with many friends and family over the years. She was kind and quick to love.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Robert of Pardeeville; children: Kurt (Kristi) Sanderson of Minnesota, Chad (Krysten) Sanderson of California; grandchildren: Andrew Sanderson, and Alyssa Sanderson; sister-in-law, Betty Larsen of California; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Harvey Larsen, Sr. of Pardeeville, and Arthur Larsen of California; sister-in-law, Ruth Larsen of Pardeeville.

A Memorial service will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 PM at North Scott Baptist Church in Pardeeville. Burial will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at North Scott Baptist Church in Pardeeville.

Thank you to everyone who assisted Margaret during her two-year battle with cancer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wycliffe or Samaritan’s Purse.

