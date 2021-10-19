Margelofsky, DuWayne R.

Wayne was born in Oconomowoc on March 24, 1946, the son of Robert and Gladys (nee Cramlet) Margelofsky. Wayne grew up on a farm near Hustisford. Later he occasionally tended bar at his parent's tavern, Mockingbird Hill, where he met the love of his life. On July 24, 1971, he was united in marriage to Sandra Folyer of Juneau at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Neosho. He worked on construction mainly in northern Wisconsin for Michels Pipeline of Brownsville and later for Town & Country Construction of Mayville, where he was commonly known as Margo. Later he worked for the Dodge County Highway Department where he plowed snow in the winter and mowed roadsides in the summer until retirement in 2007. In his younger years, he enjoyed deer hunting by Wisconsin Rapids with his cousins, Paul and Wesley Van Marter, and great friend, John Fogarty. If the walls of that cabin could only tell stories.