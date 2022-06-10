 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Margery A. McCluskey

Aug. 26, 1928—May 28, 2022

PORTAGE – Margery A. McCluskey, age 93, of Portage, passed away on May 28, 2022, in Glenwood City, WI.

Margery was born on August 26, 1928, in Faribault, MN, the daughter of Robert and Stephanie (King) Odegaard. She was married to Warren McCluskey. He preceded her in death in 2000. Together with her husband, she farmed in Moundville Township for many years. Margery had previously worked as a telephone operator for General Telephone, and at the YMCA in Madison.

She is survived by her children: Kevin McCluskey, William (Bonita) McCluskey, Carol (Joe) Gragg and Scott (Tracy) McCluskey; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, her husband, Warren, her son, David, her daughter-in-law, Pim McCluskey.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on June 17, 2022 with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m., at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Scott Schultz officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

