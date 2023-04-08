Sept. 7, 1932—April 6, 2023

PORTAGE – Margery A. Schultz, age 90, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Hamilton Park Place.

Margery was born on September 7, 1932, in Portage, WI, the daughter of Donald and Gladys (Martin) Comstock.

Margery was united in marriage to Herbert Schultz on June 5, 1954, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She lived in Portage, where they were life-long dairy farmers and operated Schultz Home Dairy until 1984.

They continued farming until retiring in 1998. Margery enjoyed gardening and tending to her numerous flowers. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.

She is survived by her son, Donald (Gail) Schultz of Portage; daughter, Janice (Robert) Willcox of San Diego; grandchildren: Michael (Kallie) Schultz, Matthew Schultz and Ashley Willcox; great- granddaughter, Pieper Schultz; sister, Ruth Owens; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Herbert, brothers and sister.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 noon on Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Rod Armon officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church or School.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Hamilton Park Place and Moments Hospice for helping her on her final journey. Also, messages of encouragement from Rev. Hovland and Rev. Armon were appreciated.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.