May 26, 1938—June 18, 2022

PARDEEVILLE—Margo M. Hansen, 84 of Pardeeville, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. She was born May 26, 1938 in Portage to John and Alice (Coon) Crawford.

Margo graduated from Portage High School in 1956 and later that year on October 27, she married her high school sweetheart Dennis Hansen. She traveled with her husband for 21 years while he served in the USAF. After Dennis’s retirement in 1976, Dennis and Margo returned to Pardeeville with their three children. Margo then went on to work for Value Village, Ben Franklin, and Wilz’s Drug Store. After her retirement, she volunteered at the Columbia Healthcare Center for several years. She was also a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pardeeville.

Survivors include daughter Jill Replinger; son Jack (Kerri) Hansen; brothers John (Sally) Crawford, Jim (Barb) Crawford, Paul (Lesa) Crawford, and Peter Crawford; sister Sandy (David) Healy; sister-in-law Julie (Steve) Leverich, son-in-law Gene Lindeman, six grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dennis; daughter Joanie; son-in-law Keith; sisters Kathy Crawford, Mary Kath, and Marcia Doucette, and one sister-in-law Cam Crawford.

Memorial service will be held Friday, July 8 at 11 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Pardeeville with Rev. James Plocher officiating. Inurnment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sun Prairie Healthcare Center. The family wishes to express thanks and gratitude for the tremendous care they gave Margo during her stay these last may weeks. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.