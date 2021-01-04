Margy Coorough

BARABOO—Margy J. (Rohde) Coorough, age 88 of Baraboo, WI passed away on January 3, 2021 at home on hospice.
Margy was born in Baraboo on December 17, 1932 to parents Henry and Frances Rohde.
On September 27, 1957 in Baraboo, Margy married Robert Coorough.
She graduated from Baraboo High School in 1951.
Margy worked for Industrial Coils for many years, starting there right after high school. She also was a professional singer for many years. She loved singing her whole life and sang both with a band and by herself for many occasions. She was especially proud of when she sang in Las Vegas. For 40 years she was a part of the Baraboo Theater Guild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Vera Cook; brothers, Paul Rohde, Merle Rohde, Harold Rohde, Glen Rohde.
Margy is survived by her husband, Robert Coorough; son, David Coorough, and his friend Adeline; and nephew, Jim Rohde.
No services are being held. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)