Margy L. Hasse, age 93, of Reedsburg, formerly of Hillpoint, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Casa de Oakes, Reedsburg. She was born on Feb. 15, 1927, in LaValle Township, Sauk County, Wis., the daughter of Glen and Olive (Fry) Rabuck. On Nov. 25, 1946, she was united in marriage to Otto Hasse at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hillpoint.

Margy enjoyed time spent with her family and took care of many in need. She was employed at the Sauk County Health Care Center, Tri-County Human Services-Inpatient Unit, and Home Health for many years. She was an avid baker, gardener (canning) flowers, bowling with the ladies, and playing euchre.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Otto on June 17, 1978, two sons, Roger Hasse and Ronald Hasse; grandson, Joel Neary; brothers, Ralph (Elaine) Rabuck, Larry (Marge) Rabuck; and sister, Annabelle (Bennie) Kocher.