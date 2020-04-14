Margy L. Hasse, age 93, of Reedsburg, formerly of Hillpoint, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Casa de Oakes, Reedsburg. She was born on Feb. 15, 1927, in LaValle Township, Sauk County, Wis., the daughter of Glen and Olive (Fry) Rabuck. On Nov. 25, 1946, she was united in marriage to Otto Hasse at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hillpoint.
Margy enjoyed time spent with her family and took care of many in need. She was employed at the Sauk County Health Care Center, Tri-County Human Services-Inpatient Unit, and Home Health for many years. She was an avid baker, gardener (canning) flowers, bowling with the ladies, and playing euchre.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Otto on June 17, 1978, two sons, Roger Hasse and Ronald Hasse; grandson, Joel Neary; brothers, Ralph (Elaine) Rabuck, Larry (Marge) Rabuck; and sister, Annabelle (Bennie) Kocher.
Margy is survived by her children, Sandra (William) Helt of Hillpoint, and Darrell Hasse of Wisconsin Dells; daughters-in-law, Cheryl Lucht (Roger) of Wonewoc and Mary Hasse (Ronald) of Hillpoint; sisters, Illa Reed of Waupaca and Connie Clark of Saukville; grandchildren, Jessica Nordahl of Mauston, Ed Hasse of Hillpoint, Carrie Wastlick (John Shaker) of Wonewoc, Graig Helt and Arik Helt of Hillpoint, Laura Hasse of Loganville, Matthew Hasse (Sarah Powell) of Hillpoint, and Michael (Cassaundra) Hasse of Cazenovia; great-grandchildren, Cody Plachetka, Hunter and Jalissa Helt, Keeli Copus, Carter and Carsyn Wastlick, Alex, Brett and Jenna Hasse, Thatcher Borleske, and Alex, Adrianna and Austin.
Private family graveside services for Margy Hasse will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Hillpoint. Due to Covid-19, a social gathering for family, friends and neighbors will be held at a later date at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church basement in Hillpoint. Memorials of remembrance are preferred in lieu of flowers.
The FARBER FUNERAL HOME, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)