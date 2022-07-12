Oct. 8, 1970—July 5, 2022

PORTAGE—Maria Teresa O’Grady, age 51, of Portage, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at University Hospital in Madison.

Maria Teresa was born on October 8, 1970, in the Philippines, the daughter of Santiago and Perlita (Namoca) Palacpac. She attended college in the Philippines and received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Maria was a Registered Nurse at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital for over 20 years. She valued the importance of education and spending time with family. Maria had traveled half the world, in Italy, Australia, Taiwan and Thailand, to name a few places visited. She liked gardening, reading, singing karaoke, and loved to care for others. Maria also loved cooking dishes from her home country.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; daughters: Isabelle O’Grady, Ashley Brouwer and Mikayla O’Grady; her siblings: Ricky Palacpac, Mary Jean Jimenez, Michael Palacpac, Analyne Palacpac and Shyra Palacpac; other relatives and many friends.

A private Celebration of Life will be held. Inurnment will be private.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.