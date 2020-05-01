× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marian A. Floeter, age 91 of Westfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Harris Villa in Westfield. She was born on April 1, 1929, in the Town of Newton to Edward and Anna (Stark) Marotz. Marian married David Floeter on June 25, 1949, in the Town of Newton. She worked at Hamilton Ace Hardware and then Virch’s True Value in Westfield for many years. Marian enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and sewing. She was a lifetime member of the Lutheran church.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy (Lowell) Hayes, Oxford; five grandchildren, Sherry Daniels, Renee (James) Cootz, Billie Sue (Dennis) Brush, Mark Topping and Nichole (Adam Steinke) Hayes; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lorena (Al) Gerbitz and Elaine Judas; one brother, Leo Marotz; other relatives and friends. Marian was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Alex Brush; four brothers, Reinhold, Arden, Alfred and George Marotz.

A private family visitation and funeral service for Marian will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Westfield with Rev. Gary H. Schultz officiating.

A public graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. at Westfield East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Budda-Box Fight Against Cancer of Marquette County, P.O. Box 91, Westfield, WI 53964. STEINHAUS-HOLLY FUNERAL HOME and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com