Feb. 4, 1941—July 14, 2022

Marian E. Frey, 81, a resident of Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh and formerly of Beaver Dam passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Marian was born the daughter of Robert and Grace (Martin) McMillan on February 4, 1941 in Poynette. She was a graduate of Columbia County Teachers College and later UW-Stevens Point and UW-Oshkosh. She dedicated her working career as an elementary school teacher for 30 years. Marian was married to Harold H. Frey on April 20, 1963 in Poynette. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Marian moved to the Oshkosh area to be closer to her nephew and great-nephews. She loved spending time with Gavin, Maddox, and Jackson and took great pride in introducing the other residents to “Aunt Mario’s” boys. You could often find them walking around the retirement community hiding painted rocks, baking in her apartment, or playing dominos. She enjoyed baking and was known around the retirement community for all the treats she would deliver to other residents. She also was a crafter and sewed many items to sell at her craft sales.

Marian is survived by her brothers: James (Marianne) McMillan and Thomas (Donna) McMillan both of Poynette; nephews and niece: Reed (James Macho) McMillan of New York City, Sonja (Jeff) Noble of Poynette, Rob (Toni) McMillan of Bellville, Jason (Jennifer) Udell of South Dakota, Aaron (Kristy) McMillan of Oshkosh, Clint (Bobbi) McMillan of Poynette, Andrew McMillan of Poynette, and special great-nephews: Gavin, Maddox, and Jackson McMillan of Oshkosh.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold in 2007; sister Beverly Thiele; her brother John McMillan, her nephew Bill Thiele, and her niece Marlene Tischer.

A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

