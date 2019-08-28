BARABOO - Marian Annette Schreiber passed away August 26. She was born April 15, 1929, to Harry and Nettie Ruth (Hart) Hanson in Baraboo, Wis. Marian was proud to grow up in Baraboo's Third Ward and attend the Third Ward School.
While in high school, Marian met William Schreiber, a World War II veteran who was taking post-graduate science and math classes after the war. They became engaged on Marian's 18th birthday and were married on October 4, 1947, at the Presbyterian Church in Baraboo.
Marian and Bill moved to the Town of Greenfield, outside of Baraboo, where they operated a family-owned truck farm. Their vegetable farm was well known for their strawberries and asparagus. While Bill worked in the plastics industry during the day, Marian harvested, cleaned and sold vegetables. Feeding six children involved hours of harvesting and freezing vegetables from their garden.
Marian was a dedicated and hard-working homemaker. Ironing clothes while watching soap operas was one of her favorite pastimes. She enjoyed helping her children with their 4-H projects for the Sauk County Fair. Bill and Marian assisted the Riverside 4-H Club for many years. She also enjoyed belonging to the Glenville Homemakers' Club and the VFW Auxiliary Parshall-Cummings Auxiliary - Post 2336. Marian's specialty was baking cinnamon rolls on Saturdays.
After Bill's retirement, Marian and Bill enjoyed traveling throughout the United States visiting relatives. For their 50th wedding anniversary, they toured Hawaii. Marian's brother, Jim, was stationed on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor and survived the attack on December 7, 1941. Marian and Bill visited Ford Island and the naval areas that Bill passed through in 1944-45 during World War II.
Marian was a staunch and proud Democrat. She enjoyed watching MSNBC and reading the Capital Times. During elections, Marian and Bill worked at the Town of Greenfield polls for many years. Marian was a strong proponent of recycling for over 40 years. She and Bill enjoyed feeding dozens of crows at their feeder every day.
Marian is survived by her children, Sue (Buddy) Gogue, Bill Schreiber, Kathy (Tim) Nolden, and Bob (Cassie) Schreiber of Baraboo; Jim (Lisa) Schreiber of Albuquerque, NM and Patty (Ron Plumer) Schreiber of Waunakee, WI. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Bill on November 19, 2017, after 70 years of marriage, her parents, brothers, Jim (Bettie) Hanson and Howard (Lorna) and her sister, Margaret (Clarence) Smith.
Honoring Marian's request, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sauk County Historical Society. Agrace Hospice and Oak Park Place of Baraboo provided comfort and support for Marian.
The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
