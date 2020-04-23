Mariann Casper, 98, of Waupun

Mariann was born in Kaukauna, Wis., on Jan. 3, 1922, the daughter of George J. and Martha (Seiberlich) Duprey. She was a graduate of Kaukauna High School and the former Appleton Business College and was employed in the offices of the Thilmany Paper Co. in Kaukauna. On Oct. 14, 1943, Mariann was married to 1st Lt. Casimir John Casper in St. Joseph, Missouri. After their marriage they lived in Dallas, Texas and Kansas City, Missouri. While Lt. Casper served as a pilot overseas during WWII, Mariann resided in Kaukauna. In 1947, they moved to Waupun, where Mariann’s husband taught in the high school. She was an employee of JC Penney and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.