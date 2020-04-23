Mariann Casper, 98, of Waupun

Mariann Casper, S64W13780 Janesville Road, Muskego, Wis., died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was a former resident of Waupun where she lived for 72 years.
Mariann was born in Kaukauna, Wis., on Jan. 3, 1922, the daughter of George J. and Martha (Seiberlich) Duprey. She was a graduate of Kaukauna High School and the former Appleton Business College and was employed in the offices of the Thilmany Paper Co. in Kaukauna. On Oct. 14, 1943, Mariann was married to 1st Lt. Casimir John Casper in St. Joseph, Missouri. After their marriage they lived in Dallas, Texas and Kansas City, Missouri. While Lt. Casper served as a pilot overseas during WWII, Mariann resided in Kaukauna. In 1947, they moved to Waupun, where Mariann’s husband taught in the high school. She was an employee of JC Penney and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Mariann is survived by three daughters, Mary Clauss of Seminole, Fla., Martha Moreno of Monterrey, Mexico, and Suzanne (Ken) Haima of Muskego, Wis. She was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren: Carolina Moreno of Plano, Texas, Laura Moreno of Queretaro, Mexico, Mariana Moreno of Puebla, Mexico, Cynthia (Todd) Thorton of Lutz, Florida, Ray Clauss of Seminole, Fla., Jeffrey (Justine) Haima of Oconomowoc, Wis., Stefanie Haima (Joel Witt) of Madison, Wis., and Kathryn Haima (Alex Bliss) of Seattle, Washington; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Tess Roberts of Kaukauna, Wis.; seven nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband; a son-in-law, Rufino Moreno; and her brother, Ralph Duprey.
A private family service will be held.
Memorials may be donated to the Sjorgren’s Syndrome Foundation, Reston Virginia.
KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
