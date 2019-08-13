Marianne Driese, 82, of Reedsburg, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Mary Hospital in Madison.
Marianne was born January 29, 1937 in Hamburg, Germany to the late Frank and Ella Hummel. On March 20, 1955, she married Heinze Driese in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Together the couple immigrated to the United States in 1954. He preceded her in death June 28, 2018.
Marianne was well known for her cooking and operating several restraurants through the years. They both love to dance, traveling to Colorado and South Dakota with a polka band. They made one last trip to Germany to visit family with their youngest son, Tim. Mom enjoyed family gatherings, entertaining as often as she could. She loved family very much. She, as she would say “loved this country”
She is survived by her children, LaVern “Butch” (Deanna West) Driese, Ruth Ann (Dan) Hineman, Heidi Schlienger, Monica (Dave) Bergman, Rick (Tanya Henry) Driese, Peter (Penelope Durfee) Driese, and Timothy (Melonie Munson) Driese; grandchildren, Joe (Chrissy McNamara) Kinsman, Sheena (Joe Burdick), Joleen (Johnny) Williams, Andrea (Kevin) Johnson. Christina (Shawn Burdick) Hineman, Jamie (Mike) Heath, Kyle Schlienger, Aynsley (Debbie Stone) Lange, Analicia Henry, Dustin Driese, Aubin Driese, Brandon Henry, Jordynn Durfee, Conrad Kurtz, Austin Fuhrman, and Hunter Driese; great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Alexa, Kiera, Addison, Kaley, Megan, Lilliana, Everett, Oliver, Jenna, Alex, Taya, and Jace; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Warner and Linda Driese; niece and nephew, Tammy Grabmiller and family and Todd Driese and family.
We would like to thank the staff St. Mary’s Hospital for their great comfort and care for our mother.
A Memorial Service honoring Marianne will be conducted on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., at FARBER FUNERAL HOME, Reedsburg, with Chaplain Daniel Farber officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2:00 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name. Until we can waltz again, auf weidersehen.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)