Maribeth M. Stewart, 95, Portage

PORTAGE—Maribeth M. Stewart, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother and friend.

Born in 1924 in Portage, Wis., to Edward M. and Mary Daily McMahon, Maribeth, known as Mickey to her friends, spent her youth in this small Wisconsin town.

In light of these unusual times, a memorial service will take place at a later date to be determined. Please see www.ballhornchapels.com for the full obituary and updated information.

