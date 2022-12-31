Dec. 6, 1940—Dec. 28, 2022

POYNETTE – Marie A. Brandt, age 82, of Poynette, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at The Rivers in Portage.

Marie was born on December 6, 1940, in Portage, the daughter of Joseph and Thelma (Hagensen) Sullivan. She was married to Arnold R. McClyman in July of 1959, and they were blessed with five children, then divorced. Marie married Howard V. Brandt in May of 1972. He preceded her in death on February 2, 1977. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and the Railroad Women Club, back in the day. She always loved family get-togethers, especially time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie loved animals and taking care of her own pets. She enjoyed car rides, especially going on the ferry. Marie liked to play cards.

She is survived by her children, Eva (Art) Kelly, Briggsville, Duane (Kathy) McClyman, Oxford, Victoria (Tory) Morse, Wisconsin Dells, Andrea Walker, Portage, and James McClyman, Briggsville; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; her siblings, James (Carol) Sullivan, New Mexico, Vivian Wasson, Westfield, Joan Wilson, Portage, and Robert (Janette) Sullivan, Westfield; her sister-in-law, Marie Sullivan, Poynette; her brother-in-law, Philip Wheeler, Poynette; her sister-in-law, Jane Flattum, Portage; her step-daughters-in-law, Maria Brandt and Maxine Houser; many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Mary Lou (Maurice) Campion and Alta Wheeler, her brother, Jerome Sullivan, her in-laws, Floyd Wasson, James Wilson, Beatrice (George) Cross, Kay (Lawrence) Kluge, Ben (Karen) Brandt, and Fritz Flattum, her grandson, James Daniel Greiner, her nephew, Thomas Campion and her stepchildren, Victor Brandt and Randy Brandt.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Chaplain Nancy Davis officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Columbia County Humane Society.