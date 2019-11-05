BEAVER DAM - Marie D. Chapman, 98, formerly of Juneau and Arizona, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center.
A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A memorial service will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Deacon Ed Cody officiating. Inurnment will be at the Randolph Cemetery at a later date.
Marie was born on October 21, 1921, the daughter of Fred and Frances (Heidt) Dillman in Randolph, Wis. At the age of 16, she graduated from Randolph High School and moved to Chicago to attend college. On September 17, 1949, she was united in marriage to Clyde Chapman in Randolph.
Marie had been employed as a bookkeeper for Dairyland in Juneau, now known as Sensient. She also had worked seasonally for Fridays Canning Company in Cambria. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam. Marie was an accomplished bowler, winning many awards and an avid reader. She also enjoyed camping at Silverspring. She absolutely loved motorcycles and enjoyed going for impromptu rides when she could. Marie was very adventurous in life! She was thrilled to spend her 98th Birthday with family and friends.
Marie is survived by her step-daughter Mary Ondrejka of Fond du Lac; her sister LaRaine Chapman of Sun Prairie; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clyde, infant daughter Terese Chapman, her sister Dorothy McMillan and her sister in infancy, Angela.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sharon and Noelle Chapman and Christine McMillan Robbins for all their help through the years. Marie greatly appreciated your thoughtfulness.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com
