Dec. 13, 1939—April 7, 2023

HANCOCK—Marie Ellen (Uphoff) Nobbs, of Hancock, WI (previously of Rio and Oregon), passed away April 7, 2023 at the age of 83. She was born to Fred and Lucille (Walker) Uphoff December 13, 1939.

She received her Registered Nurse certification at Madison General Hospital, where she worked until 1965. She was united in marriage to Norman F Nobbs June 23, 1962.

Marie is survived by husband, Norm; daughters: Ellen (Joe) Pulver, Rio, Deb (Jim) Bacon, Hancock, and Sally (Michael) Darr, Ft. Wayne, IN; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; brothers: Fred “Fritz” (Debra) Uphoff, Greenville, TX, Robert (Julia) Uphoff, Madison. She was preceded in death by her parents, and Norm’s parents.

Services will be held Monday, April 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Rio. Interment will follow at Rocky Run Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is assisting the family.