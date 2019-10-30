SAUK CITY - Marie Joyce Wenzel of Sauk City, age 97, passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2019, at Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green, Wis. She was born Sept. 29, 1922. Marie was the daughter of Frank and Hulda (Braun) Kaufman. She was united in marriage to Julius (Bud) Wenzel on Sept. 10, 1941. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in September 1991.
Marie and Bud farmed on the Wenzel farm. In 2018, Marie and her son, Jim got a centennial plaque from the State Fair for having their farm in the family for 100 years. Marie helped on the farm. She love to sew. She made many clothes for her daughters to wear. She also had a sweet tooth and loved her candy. It was a given that at Christmas, Mother's Day, and her birthday that she got lots of candy- and she enjoyed every piece of it.
Survivors include two daughters, Carol Wenzel of Sauk City, Jeanne (Tom) Evert of Prairie du Sac; a son, James Wenzel of Sauk City; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; four step-great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bud on March 21, 1994; daughter, Beverly Ott; son-in-law, Russell Ott; grandson, Craig Ott; two sisters, Betty Kaufman and Phyllis Sorg; and four brothers, Lyle, Clifford, Clinton and Dale Kaufman.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 Oak Street, Prairie du Sac, Wis. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
