KENOSHA - Marilyn June (Platt) Compton, 86, of Kenosha, formerly of Beaver Dam, passed into Eternal Glory to be with Jesus, her son Dana and many other loved ones on November 6, 2019. Marilyn was born Feb. 19, 1933, in Camanche, Iowa. Her parents were Walter and LeVoi (Hoover) Platt. She attended Country School and graduated from Clinton High School in 1951. She loved growing up along the Mississippi River and had many wonderful childhood memories on the river. While in high school she worked as an aide at Jane Lamb Hospital in Clinton.
Marilyn married the love of her life, John Compton, on May 4, 1952, at Saint Mark's Methodist Church in Camanche, Iowa. Marilyn and John worked side by side all their married life. They farmed for 35 years, owned and ran a restaurant for 5 years, and ran group homes for 25 years.
More than anything, Marilyn loved her 6 children, 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Her life was devoted to helping others, putting everyone else above herself. Marilyn's talent was remodeling and decorating all of the homes she lived in. She was an excellent cook and made every celebration and holiday extra special for her family. She was a true Wisconsin sports fan and enthusiastically cheered for the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. There wasn't a dog she didn't love, rescuing every stray that crossed her path. Marilyn enjoyed rural living and traveling.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her son, Dana Compton, in 2002, her parents, her sister, Eunice Dann, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband, John, of Kenosha, WI, formerly of Beaver Dam, WI; her daughters Sally (Chris) Hudlik of White Bear Lake, MN; Kathleen (John) Stampfl of Kenosha, WI; Kristine (Gordon) Oosterhouse of Randolph, WI; Jennifer (Bruce) Seppi of Anchorage, AK; David (Gloria) Compton of Oregon, WI; her brother Reynold (Karen) Platt of Bryant, IA; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Wis. www.KoepsellFH.com
