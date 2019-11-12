WAUPUN - Marilyn E. Wojahn, 96, of Waupun, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Marilyn was born Sept. 30, 1923, in Racine, Wis., the daughter of Fred and May Gavahan Weissert. Marilyn attended and graduated from William Horlick High School in Racine. During that time, she met the love of her life and soulmate, Carl H. Wojahn. On Dec. 21, 1940, they were married in Oshkosh. The couple resided in Oshkosh, and in 1948, they co-founded W&W Electric in Oshkosh. In 1956, they moved to Waupun and formed W.W. Electric Motors in Waupun. Marilyn and her family attended Pella Lutheran Church for several years where she was president of its Ladies’ Aid, sang in the choir, and was a Cub Scouts Den Mother. In 1978, she and Carl became members of the Union-Congregational Church in Waupun where she was an active member, participating on several boards and sang in the choir. Marilyn was also active in the World Day of Prayer of which she was a past president. Through this, their children were taught the love of God and to give back to the community. She was a member of Rock River Country Club in Waupun where she was an avid golfer. Marilyn and Carl spent many winters in Florida and a couple winters in Arizona. She and Carl traveled extensively overseas in Europe.
Marilyn was a devoted and loving mother to seven children, Ted (Marilyn) Wojahn of Oshkosh, Terry (Eve) Wojahn of The Villages, Fla., Dennis (Karen) Wojahn of Green Bay, Carlene Wojahn (Jim Smith) of Buckhannon, W.Va., Bill (Sue) Wojahn of Waupun, Keith (Carla) Wojahn of Waupun, and Tom (Lisa) Wojahn of The Woodlands, Texas; beloved grandmother to 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; her faithful companion, Carter, her dog; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; two granddaughters, Candace Wojahn and Rebecca Oehler; a great-granddaughter, Alia Rae Wojahn Hutchison; a great-great-granddaughter, Aria Ellen; a daughter-in-law, Kitty Wojahn; a brother, Gilbert Weissert; and a sister, Joan Johnson.
A memorial service for Marilyn E. Wojahn will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Union-Congregational Church in Waupun with Rev. Robert Sherwood officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Prairie Ridge and Agnesian Hospice for their special care and kindness they gave to our mother.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
