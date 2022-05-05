Marilyn Fisher

Marilyn was born April 30, 1944, in Joliet, IL. The daughter of Edward and Geraldine Erickson. In her early childhood the family moved to the Wisconsin Dells area. She graduated from the Wisconsin Dells High School in 1962 as top 10 in her class. Marilyn married LaVern Fisher November 10, 1962. She worked for a couple of years as secretary in the Wisconsin Dells High School office, then in 1970 the couple purchased a farm in the New Haven Township and operated a very successful dairy farm until selling the cows in 1999. They continued to raise heifers and crops on the farm until the farm was sold in 2006. At that time they built a new home on the woodland they owned on 3rd Lane. Marilyn worked at Wisconsin Dells Events and Land’s End before retiring.