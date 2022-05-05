April 30, 1944—April 29, 2022
OXFORD—Marilyn Fisher, age 77 of Oxford passed away Friday, April 29, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Springville Town Hall from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Marilyn was born April 30, 1944, in Joliet, IL. The daughter of Edward and Geraldine Erickson. In her early childhood the family moved to the Wisconsin Dells area. She graduated from the Wisconsin Dells High School in 1962 as top 10 in her class. Marilyn married LaVern Fisher November 10, 1962. She worked for a couple of years as secretary in the Wisconsin Dells High School office, then in 1970 the couple purchased a farm in the New Haven Township and operated a very successful dairy farm until selling the cows in 1999. They continued to raise heifers and crops on the farm until the farm was sold in 2006. At that time they built a new home on the woodland they owned on 3rd Lane. Marilyn worked at Wisconsin Dells Events and Land’s End before retiring.
Marilyn enjoyed many things and had many talents. Her talents were seemingly endless from painting—which could be that special touch on a wall, rosemaling to painting scenes on saw blades, and cake decorating. A few of the things she enjoyed were spending time with family and friends, hosting family gatherings and the so very special holiday gatherings, gardening, Saturday adventures with the girls, which always involved lunch, wildlife rides with Vern, and providing doggie day care.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Lavern; four children: Tammy (David) Cook, Tim (Kris) Fisher, Tori (Mike) Babcock, Tara (Bill) Kindschi; four grandchildren: Kendall, Christopher (Rachel), Taylor and Levi; two great-grandchildren: Oliver and Theodore
