PORTAGE - Marilyn Jean Hewitt, age 87, died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family.
Marilyn was born in Chicago on April 17, 1932, the daughter of Gunnar and Myrtle (Jones) Pearson. She moved with her family to numerous towns, including Platteville, before coming to Portage, where she graduated high school in 1950. On June 30, 1951, Marilyn was united in marriage to William “Bill” Hewitt in Portage. She was a sales clerk at Lawson’s and then worked at Roger’s Gifts & Gallery, where she made flower arrangements and did picture framing. Marilyn loved doing crafts and flowers, but her favorite was knitting. She would knit beautiful sweaters with wildlife and nature scenes. Her family was all gifted with many sweaters, caps, scarves and mittens, with her label attached, “Knit with Love by Marilyn.” Marilyn was devoted to her family; she loved cooking and spending time with them.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 68 years, Bill; her sisters, Linda Pearson, FL, and Lorraine (Bud) Meech, CO; her brothers, Stan (Fayne) Pearson, VA, and Gilbert (Cheri) Pearson, FL; her children, Pam Miller-Krueger (Neil Krueger) of Portage, Kim Hewitt of Shawano, and Cindy (Byron) Landon of Sun City West, AZ; grandchildren, Cory (Jen) Miller of Portage, Kelly (Brian) Calkins of Omro, and Kirsten (Kris Lewandoski) Landon of St. Paul Park, MN; great-grandchildren, Emily and Isiah Miller, Jacob and Maddy Calkins, and Michael Lewandoski; other near relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, Ruth Pearson, her sister, June Brooks and her grandson, Charlie Landon.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with the Rev. Tom Countryman officiating. A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Immediately following will be a private inurnment at Marcellon Cemetery.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
