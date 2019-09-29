RIO - Marilyn Jean Smith, 87, of Rio, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at At Home Again Assisted Living in Rio.
Marilyn was born on Nov. 8, 1931, the daughter of Darvin and Leona Froehlich. She was married on Nov. 12, 1949, to Russell Smith. Marilyn along with Russell, went into farming with his father in Randolph, then to Cambria and Lodi. They moved to the Lowville location in 1953, where she remained until March of this year. Marilyn was involved with the daily chores of farming alongside Russell, washed the cows, carried milk, fed calves, and helped with the hay. She also worked outside the farm at the Poynette Canning factory, nights only, to help supplement the farm income.
She was very involved in the community, Homemakers Club, and leader in the local 4-H club, square dancing club, bowling, and later a local card club.
A true farm woman and partner. The farm was the place to visit, relatives at times were sent there as a respite from their parents, the hard work and farm life left no time for any other activities. Others were drawn to the farm and the animals. Marilyn was a mother to all. Her greatest gift was her positive attitude and acceptance of all people.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Shirley Smith-Tighe; sons, Robert (Sandy) and Jerry Smith (Peggy Jobe); grandchildren, Jeremy Smith, Randall Smith, Brandon Smith, Kimberly Gabino-Smith (Sonny), Jodi (Tighe) Kinkaid (Terry); great-grandchildren, Owen, Arianna Ortiz, Lillian, Liam Gabino-Smith, Kayla Coons, Madison, Katherine, and Lilly Kinkaid; sisters, Carol Kreger and Roseanne Timm; sister-in-law, Marjorie Kreger; many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; daughter, Sharon; sisters, Lorraine Severson, LaVerne Bradley; son-in-law, Tim Tighe; great-grandchild, Austin McGuire.
A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon, at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville. Interment will be held privately at Rocky Run Cemetery in Lowville Township. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
