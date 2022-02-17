MAUSTON—Marilyn Joyce Jackson 75, of Mauston died Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Tomah Nursing Center.

She was loved by all and known for her generous spirit. Her greatest joys in life was being a grandparent and spending time with her great-grandchild Aurora.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Jackson and her son, Roger Cruea.

She is survived by her children: Shannon Brockman(Dennis), Jassen Bryant (Brenda) and Keith Williams (Laura); brothers: Galen Krieger and Alvin Johnson; sisters: Louis Burnholtz and Karen Myers; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Crandall Funeral Home, 123 Elm Street.

