COLUMBUS—Marilyn K. “Lyn” Tiemann Larson, age 71, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born in Melrose, Minnesota to Edmund and Geraldine (Cumming) Tiemann on Aug. 7, 1947. She was raised in Melrose, Minnesota and was the eldest of six daughters.
She pursued a career as a medical laboratory technician leading her to Milwaukee where she met her husband of 18 years, Gary “Spider” Larson. He remained a life long friend. On Sept. 9, 1973 she gave birth to their daughter, Alicia “Putz” Larson. Moving to Columbus in 1972, she continued her education becoming an LPN in 1991. She truly loved caring for others. She spent a lifetime enjoying anything and everything to do with the outdoors. She loved camping. She enjoyed music and if you stopped to visit, it would be playing in the background. She loved to sing, dance and celebrate the good things in life. She did so, even after becoming wheelchair bound in 2015. She had a huge heart and shared it with the world. She had a vast amount of family and friends and she loved them all. She had a fighting spirit and never gave up. Nothing slowed her down and she triumphed over what life handed her. She was the best Mom, Daughter, Sister and Friend.
She is survived by her daughter, Alicia “Putz” Larson; a special son, Cheyenne (Shelby) Larson; two beautiful granddaughters, Amelia and Claira Larson; five sisters, Susan (Michael) Shay, Barbara (Russ) Vogel, Patricia (Don) Ostendorf, Virginia (Richard) Walsh and Lisa Fletcher; many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and other family members.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the COLUMBUS COMMUNITY CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE. Rev. Teresa Baker will officiate. Inurnment will be in Okeeg cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
