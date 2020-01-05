Marilyn Karch, 92, Baraboo

BARABOO—Marilyn Karch, age 92, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital.
Marilyn Karch was born in Viola, Wis., in 1927, the third of four children to cheesemakers Derward and Eva Lepley. After enduring some tough times in the Depression, the family moved from the country to Milwaukee and Marilyn attended the very large Western Division High School, where she finished at the top of her class. An English teacher thought so much of Marilyn’s intellect and ability that she organized scholarships for Marilyn to attend Downer College. Marilyn wanted to be a nurse so she transferred to Madison General Hospital Nursing School, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin.
She was introduced, by her roommate, to musician and law student Jim Karch and they were married in 1953 before moving to Baraboo, where she worked as a nurse at St. Mary’s Ringling Hospital.
In another time or place, she might have continued her nursing career uninterrupted, but with five children at home she left work to raise them. Her middle child, Kimmy, died of leukemia when 5 years old, a loss that stayed with Marilyn all her life. She strongly encouraged her children to study hard, to think for themselves, and to recognize the sometimes harsh realities of human society. Overcoming her discomfort with conflict or speaking up, she became a contributor to and leader in community, church, and school organizations. Marilyn had a strong circle of friends who appreciated her giving nature, intelligence, and quick wit.
She returned to nursing when her children were able to take care of themselves and worked for many years at Jefferson Meadows and St. Clare Hospital. Marilyn and Jim took advantage of their empty nest to spend several years in Northern Wisconsin near Crandon, in addition to much time camping with a RoadTrek Van, including a summer living and working at Old Faithful, in Yellowstone. She also spent a lot of time with grandchildren, on trips, attending sporting and music events, playing games, and providing much needed extra help to granddaughters with special needs.
Marilyn loved to read classics, novels, and mysteries, and instilled that love in her children and grandchildren. She also loved birds, wild flowers, and spending time outdoors hiking and gardening. Marilyn and Jim liked to help others in many ways large and small, including delivering Meals on Wheels and volunteering with both local and international Habitat for Humanity.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Don and Derward; sister, Jeanni; and daughter, Kimmy. She is survived by her husband, Jim; sons, Gary (Ann Beal), Glen Ellyn, Ill., Paul (Anne Sontag), Madison, Wis.; Julie (Doug Matthews), San Diego, Calif.; and Sharon (John Nielsen), Woodbury, Minn.; and grandchildren, David (Brynn), Aaron, Rachel, Lydia, Sam (Kate) and Chas (Sally) Karch, Mark and Russell Matthews, Paul and Beth Nielsen; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 416 Ash St., Baraboo, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, preceded by visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Lisa Newberry will be presiding. The family suggests that donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to First Presbyterian Church of Baraboo or Friends of Devil’s Lake. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
