Marilyn Karch, 92, Baraboo

BARABOO—Marilyn Karch, age 92, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital.

Marilyn Karch was born in Viola, Wis., in 1927, the third of four children to cheesemakers Derward and Eva Lepley. After enduring some tough times in the Depression, the family moved from the country to Milwaukee and Marilyn attended the very large Western Division High School, where she finished at the top of her class. An English teacher thought so much of Marilyn’s intellect and ability that she organized scholarships for Marilyn to attend Downer College. Marilyn wanted to be a nurse so she transferred to Madison General Hospital Nursing School, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin.

She was introduced, by her roommate, to musician and law student Jim Karch and they were married in 1953 before moving to Baraboo, where she worked as a nurse at St. Mary’s Ringling Hospital.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}