Jan. 23, 1937—Oct. 30, 2022

BARABOO—Marilyn “Pip” Jackson, age 85, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital after a short, unexpected illness. Marilyn, daughter of Wilbur and Anna Lee (Cruse) Apperson was born Jan. 23, 1937 in Melber, Kentucky. On June 15, 1957 she was united in marriage to Richard G. “Dick” Jackson in Chicago; he preceded her in death on Feb. 20, 2020. Marilyn was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. She enjoyed quilting, watching Wisconsin sports, gardening and cooking. Marilyn and Dick were very supportive of the Special Olympics for many years. She lived for spending time with her children and grandchildren, she was a phenomenal mother.

Survivors include her children: Virginia (CJ) Boyce of Baraboo, Tom (Liz) Jackson of Seattle, WA, Terry (Serena) Jackson of Dove Canyon, CA, Rhonda (Dave) Schoell of Reedsburg, Richard II (Karla) Jackson of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren: Malachai (Kacie), Zachery (Mimi) and Jessica Boyce, Arlo, Frida, Marilyn, Audrey and Sophia Jackson, Kayla Raabe, David III (Maddie) and Jennifer Schoell; great-grandchildren: Rylie and Camryn Boyce, Julian Lamm, McKenna and Beau Boyce and Ivy Schoell; she is further survived by her siblings, Peggy Hobb of Ft. Wayne, IN, Ginger Calabrese of Schaumberg, IL, and Katie (Richard) Glisson of Lone Oak, KY; sisters-in-law, Linda Apperson of Melber, KY and Mardy Apperson of Tampa, FL, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; daughter, Victoria Lynn Jackson; brothers: Otis Apperson and Joe Bill Apperson.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home with Pastor Jordan Ertl officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:0 a.m. until the time of service. Masks are encouraged. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.