COLUMBUS - Marilyn R. Anderson, 88 of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison surrounded by her three daughters.
She was born March 26, 1931, in Madison, the only daughter of John K. and Amelia H. (Lerdahl) Gilbertson. She was married to Clarence “Sonny” Anderson July 9, 1956. Marilyn was employed by the canning factory and Wisconsin Cheeseman in her working days, but most importantly was a homemaker. Marilyn enjoyed playing bingo and Euchre, loved watching the Packers and eating Lutefisk at Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church’s annual event.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include three daughters, Diane (Jim) Halverson of Columbus, Karen (Gary) Smale of Whitewater, and Kimberly (Doug) Meixner of Rio; four grandchildren, Jerad and Blake Halverson and Kelsey and Josh Price; and two great-grandchildren, Taylor Halverson and Kacen Foerster. She was preceded in death by her parents, and the father of her children, Clarence Anderson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12 Noon at Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church in Rio with Rev. Julie Krahn officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Prairie Cemetery in Keyeser. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)