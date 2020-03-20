Marilyn Rose “Klatt” Satina, 87,of Pardeeville

Marilyn Rose “Klatt” Satina, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully March, 18, 2020, from natural causes.

Marilyn was born Nov. 26, 1932, to Orville and Jean “Orlinski” Klatt in Waukesha, Wis. She graduated from Mercy Catholic High School in 1950, Milwaukee, Wis.

Shortly after graduating, she met her husband George (of 63 years) at the “Eagles Club” dance hall in Milwaukee. Marilyn worked at Grants Department Store downtown Milwaukee before marrying and raising five children they were blessed with in years to come.

In 1972, the family moved to Pardeeville and bought the B&B Motel that she managed and cared for late night travelers.

Throughout her many years hobbies included bowling, thrift and rummage sale shopping. Being a full time mother and attending St. Mary’s Catholic Church was her first priority.

When becoming empty nesters they became Snowbirds for 26 years back and forth to Clermont, FL where they then purchased a home and lived year round the last five years.

It was seen in her love of giving random small gifts to her children, grandchildren and for many others that gave her the most joy in life.