BEAVER DAM - Marilynn M. Affeldt, age 83 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Marilynn was born on May 30, 1936, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Herman Erdman and Pearl Schwoch. On June 26, 1954, she was united in marriage to Alfred "Bud" H. Affeldt Jr. in Beaver Dam. A member of First Ev. Lutheran Church, Marilynn was also a member of the Lowell Trackmasters Snowmobile Club and the Leipsic Horse Club. Together with her husband Bud, Marilynn enjoyed bowling in mixed couple leagues in Beaver Dam and traveling throughout the country to attend NASCAR races. She cherished the time she spent babysitting her grandchildren and neighbors' children.
Marilynn is survived by her children, Sherry (John) Duckett of Beaver Dam, Larry (Kim Kennedy) Affeldt of Beaver Dam and Tammy (Gary Peterson) Westphal of Madison; grandchildren, Jessica (Mike) Richter, Josh (Brianna Berger) Westphal and Kimberly Duckett; great-granddaughter, Lauren Richter; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bud and other relatives.
Visitation for Marilynn will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam, followed by a luncheon at Cornerstone.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
