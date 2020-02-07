Marion A. Voss, 77, Mayville

Marion was born the daughter of Harry and Agnes (Kranz) Teletzke on June 4, 1942, in Beaver Dam. She was a 1960 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Marion was united in marriage to Chester Voss on Aug. 14, 1965, at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Marion worked various jobs during her life which included Big A Auto Parts in Horicon and also, at John Deere in Horicon but no job could come close to the one she enjoyed the most, helping take care of her grandchildren. In her spare time, Marion enjoyed crafts, sewing, quilting, and crocheting. She also loved taking care of her flowers, especially her hibiscus, and watching the birds. Alongside her husband, Chester, Marion enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to visit 47 states as well as Canada. Snowmobiling was another passion Marion and Chester shared and was a past Sergeant at Arms with the Horicon Marsh Snowmobile Club. She was also an active member of the Mayville Senior Center.