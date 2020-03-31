Marion E. Freber, age 77 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Marion was born in Beaver Dam on Nov. 15, 1942, the daughter of Benjamin and Susan (Anderson) Braker. On Sept. 5, 1964, she was united in marriage to Larry Freber at Salem Ev. Lutheran Church in Lowell. Marion worked at the Weyenburg Shoe Factory, in the deli at Piggly Wiggly, and as a housekeeper at Clearview. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. In her earlier years, Marion treasured traveling up north, and in her free time, she enjoyed gambling, watching older movies, and spending time with her dog, Carly.

Marion is survived by her husband, Larry Freber of Beaver Dam; daughter, Julie (Gary) Wylesky of Beaver Dam; siblings, Sue Butterbrodt of Burnett and Gerald (Karen) Braker of Beaver Dam; brother-in-law, Don Eager of Beaver Dam; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; three brothers; and other relatives.

A celebration of life for Marion will take place at a later date.

CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com .

