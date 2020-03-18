Marion Georgeson, 86, New Lisbon

NEW LISBON - Marion L. Georgeson, age 86, of New Lisbon died on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wis. Marion was the daughter of William and Lucy (Cure) Bigalke and was born on July 27, 1933 in New Lisbon. Marion was raised in the New Lisbon area and graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1951, she then attended Juneau County Teachers College for a year. Marion was united in marriage to Edwin "Sonny" Georgeson on April 18, 1952 in Yuma, Ariz. Marion and Sonny later moved to Baraboo, Wis., and then to New Lisbon. Marion worked at the base exchange at Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marion was an animal lover, she loved all kinds of animals, she liked to sew, crochet, and do crossword puzzles.

Marion is survived by her children, Michel (Ralph) Emrich of De Forest, Wis., Terri (George) Haske of DeForest, Wis., Patsy Thomas of New Lisbon, Wis., Robin (Joe) Graw of La Crosse, Wis., Timothy Georgeson of New Lisbon, Wis.; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Sally (Jerry) Hable of Minneapolis, Minn. and Suzan Brozaska of New Lisbon; 2 brothers, Bert Bigalke of New Lisbon, WIis. and Gordon (Judy) Bigalke of Essexville, Mich., and sister-in-law, Melody Bigalke of Kenosha, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Gale Bigalke; sister-in-law, Eileen Bigalke; and 4 infant children, Edwin, William, Dale and Kathy.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 618 W. River St., in New Lisbon, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Inurnment will take place in the Bay View Cemetery in Necedah. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com