Marion I. Lindenau, 91, of Baraboo

Marion I. Lindenau, age 91, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital with family by her side. Marion was born April 18, 1928 to Carl and Clary (Danielsdotter) Carlson in Chicago, Illinois.
Marion lost her parents at age four and started living at Children’s Lutheran Home in Chicago along with her three siblings. At age 16, she became a nanny for Dr. Joseph Sittler, a well known Professor of Theology at the University of Chicago. At age 18, she went to work at Bell Telephone Company in Chicago. It was during her time working at the phone company she was introduced to Robert Lindenau who would become her future husband. They wed on Sept. 8, 1951, and relocated to start their lives in Wisconsin. At age 31, Marion was diagnosed with MS which was a challenge, but it did not deter her and Robert from living an active and exciting life. She recently said, “I’ve had a long life and a great life”.
Survivors include her children, Karen (James) Evenson of Baraboo, Scott (Susan) Lindenau of Aspen, Colo., and Steven Lindenau of Middleton, Wis.; four grandsons, Erik, Nicholas, Boris and Rem Lindenau as well as many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and her siblings, Elaine, Ruth, Norman.
Per Marion’s wishes there is no planned formal funeral service. The family will come together to celebrate a life well lived at a later date.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and providers at St. Clare Hospital who took care of Marion in her final days, and everyone at Oak Park Place including all the staff and good friends that she made while she lived there. The REDLIN FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
