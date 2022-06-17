June 8, 1928 – May 30, 2022

BARABOO – Marion (Larrabee) Graham, age 93, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg.

Marion was born on June 8, 1928 in Berlin, WI the daughter of William and Madeline Steeps. After graduation from Omro High School, and a year of business college in Oshkosh, Marion moved to Baraboo where she worked for her uncle, Henry Steeps, at Baraboo National Bank.

She married LeMoine Larrabee and they had two children, David and Susan. After LeMoine’s death, Marion worked in the Sauk Co. Register of Deeds Office, later to be elected to the position of Registrar of Deeds.

In 1972, Marion married Oliver Graham. They resided in Oklahoma until Oliver’s death in 2000, at which time Marion returned to Wisconsin.

In addition to her husbands, Marion was preceded in death by a son, David. She is survived by a daughter, Susan (Bill) Wresch; step-sons: Oliver (Dea) and Mark Graham; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Baraboo, with Pastor Lisa Newberry officiating. Baldwin Funeral services is assisting the family with arrangements.