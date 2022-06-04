BARABOO—Marion (Larrabee) Graham, age 93, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg.
Memorial services will take place in June with the date and time to be announced.
Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.
